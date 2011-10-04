Website Is All-in-One Personal Finance Resource

Lusby, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2011 -- As anyone who has a certificate of deposit, or CD, knows all too well, it can be confusing and time consuming to find out which bank or other financial institution is currently offering the best interest rate. Many people who have CDs spend hours out of their already-busy schedules calling around or visiting several banks to check on interest rates.



A website has gotten a lot of attention lately for being an all-in-one personal finance resource that provides a wide variety of information to its visitors, including a frequently-updated section on the best CD rates that are currently available.



PFhub™ has a section devoted to CD rates that is updated Monday through Friday. People may visit the website at any time to check the latest news on the best CD rates to compare them against what they may currently be receiving.



The CD rate section of the website is easy to use and filled with valuable and useful information. The most current reports are at the top of the page, and each one lists the name of the bank, the current rate the bank is offering, and any other pertinent information.



For example, one listing advised that Aurora Bank is currently offering 1.34% APY on 24 month CDs. Clicking on this headline brings visitors to a more detailed explanation, including the fact that people can avail the rate on a minimum deposit of $1,000. The author also advised that the same rate is being offered by Goldwater Bank, but with a $5,000 deposit.



In addition to getting all of the latest CD rates on the PFhub™ website itself, people may also subscribe to its Twitter feed, which publishes not only the best CD rates, but also the best checking and savings account offers.



PFhub™ also features very high quality investing and general finance tutorials. As the website explained, the goal of the website is to be a personal finance hub that offers a wide variety of finance information.



“Inside you will find everything from investing and personal finance tutorials to the Internet’s largest free finance glossary,” the website noted. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we offer and with your help we are growing everyday to become the leading resource in the finance niche.”



The website also features an informative and educational infographics section, with helpful and interesting graph-rich articles on a variety of financial subjects, including one on how the typical American family’s financial management usually leaves much to be desired.



For more information on PFhub™, please visit http://www.pfhub.com/bank-rates/cd-rates