Website Launched by bizmatch.net Facilitates Selling and Purchasing of Businesses

Corpus Christi, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Due to varying circumstances in a constantly changing market, exact estimates of the number of businesses for sale in the United States are impossible to determine; however, vague figures from the real estate sector indicate approximately 70,000 small companies appear on the market each year. On the opposite end of the spectrum, countless aspiring entrepreneurs consistently embark on missions to purchase existing businesses with hopes of generating success. In an effort to facilitate the efforts of both facets of this industry, bizmatch.net has launched their website dedicated to listing businesses currently for sale across America.



A spokesperson for bizmatch.net confirmed, "By making our website available to the public, we have made the process of selling and buying a business simpler for those involved. Current owners now have a platform for listing a business for sale online, and those searching for opportunities can quickly find businesses for sale by owner in a number of categories ranging from used vehicle parts to mobile imaging companies, and everything between. Though they could create listings through their local real estate agents, our website is devoted solely to businesses, which makes the entire process more streamlined."



According to recent trends, business owners are selling their companies for a number of reasons. Some are failing, creating the need for owners to cut their losses as quickly as possible whereas many of the current listings are simply accredited to the need for a change of pace. Their owners have lost interest in their field of specialty or grown tired of the amount of work necessary to keep their business afloat. A portion of those selling their enterprises have simply reached a point where they are ready to retire from their industry of choice and wish to pass their business venture on to someone else.



In addition to simplifying ownership transfer for sellers, listing businesses on such a clear cut platform creates endless opportunities for all industries involved. Entrepreneurs are able to find a business along their lines of interest, whether it be a small pet shop in a quiet community or a chain of upscale restaurants for sale by owner. In many cases, this type of venture is highly preferred over starting a business from scratch because a majority of the necessary equipment and installations are already in place. The businesses simply need an interested party to take over daily operations and create a unique enterprise.



These transactions also generate a chain reaction of opportunities. Once a business has been purchased, the new owner either brings new jobs to the area or prevents current employees from losing their source of income, fostering greater economic stability for those on their payroll. Communities surrounding the business in question benefit as well, seeing a greater amount of commerce brought to their area and allowing local residents the advantage of increased revenue to put back into their local community.



Concluded the company spokesperson, "We are pleased to help provide such an array of opportunities to buyers, sellers and their local communities. Through our website, anyone in search of a business opportunity can easily find the perfect type of business in the ideal location to begin their journey as an entrepreneur."



About bizmatch.net

An online listing of businesses for sale, bizmatch.net helps pair businesses on the market with those in search of the enterprise of their dreams. Offering a simple way for owners to list their businesses as well as an easily navigable selection organized by categories for entrepreneurs, the company's mission is to create opportunity for all.