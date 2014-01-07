Website Launched to Provide Guidance on Solar Power

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- Lately, there has been a lot of concern on the damage done to the environment due to the unquenchable thirst of humans for energy. Electricity, which we use for almost everything, is gradually degrading the environment. The air is getting polluted, natural resources such as natural gas, petroleum and coal are getting depleted and trees, the restorers of the environment, are being cut down all for the unstoppable demand for electricity. One of the best alternative sources of energy is Solar Power. High on Solar gives you all the information you need to know about solar power, its uses, benefits and disadvantages.



In a post about Solar power benefits, the website mentions that solar power allows one to be released from the endless cycle of paying the electricity bill each month. It is also environment friendly and has no outputs which are harmful to the environment. There is no raw material which has to be replenished, no bad smell or waste to dispose off and extremely low maintenance. One has to only install the solar panels on a large area and let them do their work when the sun is out.



The solar panels contain Silicon which produce electricity when the sun is out. There is also a battery which recharges itself for situations when the sun is not present, such as the night or cloudy days. Pollution can also effect the functioning of solar panels. In spite of all the Solar Power Advantages, the few disadvantages that it does have are that it requires a large area for solar panels to be installed and there is no way to produce electricity if the sun does not show its face for many days.



The ultimate question which remains is ‘Is Solar Power Cost Effective?’ Although, the cost of installing a solar power system is high initially, in the long run, the benefits overthrow the initial high costs. Once the system is installed, electricity is practically free.