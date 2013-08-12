Website Launches Custom Nike Elite Socks to Match Themed Nike Shoes

Corona, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- A website that sells custom made socks, thesockgame.com, are launching custom Nike elite socks so that they will match with themed Nike shoes in the market nowadays. They are launching their top 26 custom Nike elite socks so it would match those awesome Nike shoes with great themes. They all have the latest custom designs that will surely give you an edge when it comes to fashion with Nike shoes. You can follow them at Instragram right now so you will see all of the newest custom socks they have to offer!



What are these top 25 custom Nike elite socks?



Thesockgame.com has compiled has compiled their top 25 most popular custom Nike elite socks that were designed from their inspiration of the Nike custom themed shoes which can be seen at this page. Here are some of the custom Nike elite socks that you can see from their page. The first one is the Kd Thunder Galaxies custom Nike Elite socks which has a design of lightning on it with mostly of blue color. Next is the Moon Man Galaxies custom Nike elite socks which has galaxies designed to it is themed mostly in purple. Then there is the X Prism Galaxies custom Nike elite socks which has prism like design with mostly green and blue colors on it. For more custom designs, visit the top 25 custom Nike elites page so you can get more info of these awesome socks.



About thesockgame.com

Thesockgame.com has been in the industry for over 10 years already has the design experience when it comes to custom socks. They have the most wanted custom Nike elite socks in the world right now because their socks look so good some famous people have even ordered some of their merchandise to get their hands on one. Their priority one goal is to provide their customers with only the best quality and customer service anywhere and that means anywhere in the world. In every month, they have over 1,000 orders for their custom elite socks because they are that popular when it comes to custom socks. Top NBA, NFL and NCAA players and athletes wear their custom elite socks because they know that their socks will last a long time. Also they know that if you purchase their products from thesockgame.com, it will not be your last.



What other great stuff should I look forward to?



Well thesockgame.com has a promo that they are holding weekly. It is the Golden Bag weekly giveaway which is a pretty good promo to win. What do you get if you win? Well, just free socks which are one of the best ones from thesocksgame.com! This is how they do it. Every week they randomly send out golden bags to some of their customers. If you get one of those golden bags, you can pick any design from their website, write it down and put it in the golden bag and then mail it back to them. They will then put that designed custom elite sock back in that golden bag of yours and sent it back for free!



Contact Details

Jeret Slack

The Sock Game

thesockgame.com, llc

PO Box 2797

Corona, CA.

92878-2797

jeret@thesockgame.com