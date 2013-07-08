Website Launches Solutions to Help People Complete Game That Claims Only 2% of Players Have Managed to Complete

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- The latest chart topping app for iPhone -Logo Quiz (English) by developers Mangoo Games claims in it’s description on iTunes that only 2% of players have managed to complete it.



The concept of the game is simple; the player must guess the name of the brand or company logo from the letters given in order to move up the next level. There are currently 166 levels to complete and icons to guess, some easier than others. The difficulty being that if you can’t guess the logo of the level, you are unable to move up, thus causing many players to give up before completing the game.



‘New updates with increasing difficulty levels’ have been promised by the developers



Within the app you can pay to get coins in order to remove letters or reveal letters to help find the answer, this can get expensive. Instead users are turning to the Internet in search of help to complete the game, and lucky for them, they can find it.



The 2% figure of players completing the game is likely to change to a higher amount as a website famous for giving out Logo Quiz Answers for previous Logo Quizzes such as the SymblCrowd edition and the original Aticod version, has now also put up the Logo Quiz English solutions for every level of this newest addition to the Logo Quiz app family.



The owner of Logoquizcheats.net describes it a ‘a website devoted to giving out the answers to all the Logo Quiz apps on iPhone and Android devices, and promising to have updated answers up within 24 hours of any update of the app…We wants to help those players who are frustrated and stuck and who don’t want to pay a premium in order to help them move up a level. ‘



The answers are simply laid out in order of level, with the solutions easy to find and currently spread over two pages.



The Logo Quiz -English app is available on iOS devices and can be downloaded from the Apple App Store.



About Logoquizcheats.net

Logoquizcheats.net started as a cheat site for the Logos Quiz and has now expanded to include answers for the popular 4 Pics 1 Word app and also Icomania app.



Contact Info:

Jenni

logoquizanswers2012@gmail.com

http://www.logoquizcheats.net/