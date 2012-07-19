Website Makes Food and Cookware Shopping Easier

Rockwell Terrace Kingston, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Food not only nourishes our bodies but is a source of joy for us and our loved one when done right. Cooking can be a challenge especially for those still learning this craft, but a good one for the more passionate and experienced ones in this field. Skillets & More recognizes the need to make cooking easier and more enjoyable by creating cookware that suits customer needs and allows more creativity with their dishes. Skillets and More has an interesting website that will make shopping for cookware and food a breeze. They offer different recipes for deep frying, cooking on the grill and cooking in the frying pan. The company’s website now offers a Free Scrap eBook: Recipe Cooking Ideas & Creative Customer Product Uses. Customers can share recipe ideas and discover more recipes that can be cooked with the different products on the site. This definitely makes cookware shopping a lot easier when you know what dishes to cook, what ingredients are needed and what specific cookware is used to cook them.



At the top of the site, there are various tabs that indicate the product categories. Click on the cookware category that you’re looking for. You will find a printable list of cookware products for that category. Beside the products’ pictures and descriptions, there are green columns where you will find the links to the digital scrap book. Click on the link that says “Recipe Scrap eBook” and you will find many recipes that can be cooked with that particular product. Each product category has their own set of recipes in their scrap book pages.



We added scrap booking to our website to create a more customer friendly and interactive environment, so to enhance your cookware shopping experience. Cookware shopping not only made easier, but an event to learn new things as well. Many of the recipes were suggested by our customers, so they are easy to follow. Great dishes made by real people using our products, and not by professional or celebrity chefs.



About Recipe Cooking Ideas & Creative Customer Product Uses

Recipe Cooking Ideas & Creative Customer Product Uses is a Scrap eBook created to make food and cookware shopping easier. For more information, contact Jerry McGahan at skilletsandmore@gmail.com.