Website Monitoring Service StatusCake.com Launches Local Monitoring Service in Sydney, Australia

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Leading website monitoring service StatusCake.com, from UK technology company TrafficCake, today announced that it had introduced a new monitoring centre in Sydney, Australia.



Speaking on the launch of the new service, Co-Founder James Barnes said:



“We strongly believe in the philosophy of think global, act locally. We may be based some ten and a half thousand miles or so away in London, but it doesn’t mean that we don’t think about our Australian friends and customers Down Under.”



He continued:



“This new service is hugely valuable to our Australian customers - If StatusCake’s Sydney monitoring centre can see that your website is up, so can your Australian customers. It’s all about making our service even more relevant to you, wherever you are in the world.”



The Australian website monitoring service joins those monitoring centres already rolled out in Japan, Singapore, US West Coast, US East Coast, the UK and the Netherlands.



The Australian website monitoring service, as with all StatusCake customers, continues to offer more-and-more ways of altering its customers to downtime with email, Twitter, Skype and push notifications for iOS, Android and Blackberry. SMS text message alerts are also available for mobile phone users on Telstra, Orange One Hutchinson, Optus, Telstra CDMA, 3 Australia and Vodafone Pacific.



Noting how many website monitoring services can be prohibitively expensive, particularly to start-ups and smaller businesses, James Barnes commented:



“I’m often staggered at how our competitors can justify charging more for less. We believe website monitoring should be affordable to all – not just the large corporates.”



With StatusCake.com checking website availability every thirty seconds, all website owners, no matter how big or small, now have the tools to know when their website has gone down; helping them to limit the risk to their revenues and reputation.



For more information on StatusCake.com, please visit http://www.statuscake.com/



About TrafficCake

TrafficCake is an online marketing and analytics company based in London. The company has featured in news and industry publications for both its StatusCake.com product as well as its market-leading TrafficCake.com application – a tool used by media buying teams and websites to determine whether the advertising they are purchasing is genuine and not fraudulent bot traffic.