Website Name Generator for Website Name

Mountdruii, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- With the trending popularity of social media on the rise, many people are opting for the free option of setting up a Facebook fan page for their business or project. While making use of social media is an excellent idea and absolutely essential in the reaching of your target market, there is no substitute for having your very own online domain or website name.



So why is having your own website? Surely with the free options offered by social media isn’t this an opportunity to save on business outgoings? This is certainly not best business practice at all.



We explore below the most important reasons that you absolutely must have your own website, whether you are a business owner or looking to develop a professional personal image:



Control of Business

Social media changes. Constantly. Basing your business communication solely around social media is never a good idea because you can’t control the changes implemented by the powers that be. The introduction of the Facebook ‘timeline’ is an excellent example of this. When you have your own website however, you have total ownership and control over your business’s space on the internet.



Brand Recognition

Having a great domain for a website is an important part of brand development and recognition. You are putting your business or project on the map when you have your own website. It’s about exposure. If you want to be found, you need to be where your target market hangs out. And where is that? Online of course! And to find a great domain name you may try online website name generator too.



Investment

Setting up a website is an investment in your business. In short, setting up a website means you are adding an asset to your business that will generate real-world business leads. Because it is an outgoing expense you should talk to your accountant about claiming your domain registration as a tax deduction for your business.



Globalizing Business

A website is a virtual place of business. It’s the online equivalent of purchasing premises for your business. The best thing of all however is that it increases your traffic from a local based one to a global one. If your business is worth running at all it is definitely worth having a unique web address for. And for that web 2.0 name generator.



Thus having a website is an important means of making and maintaining contact with your target market. It’s a way of ensuring that they can contact you, no matter where they are in the world. We are here to support you with any questions you may have about setting up a website. And before setting up a website always pick a great website name and for a great website name always use website name generator or creator tool.



