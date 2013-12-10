Website Offering Quick, Reliable & Affordable Legal Name Changes to Both Adult & Minor Citizens

Palms Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- There could be several reasons why an individual may feel the need of changing his/her name legally. However, changing one’s name in all important documents such as Birth Certificate, Social Security, Passport, Driver License etc. could be a hassle-prone process for an individual and may consume lots of time. This is the reason why a team of attorneys and paralegal professionals created the website NameChangeInc.com that offers fast, reliable and affordable name change services to both adults and minors.



The website intends to offer the complete service regarding the name change and helps a client receive a new Birth Certificate, Social Security, Passport, Driver License and other important documents bearing the new name. They are the specialists in this niche and they know how to accomplish the task in a speedy manner. Many times, a person requires to change his/her name on an urgent basis and NameChangeInc.com appears to be the only reliable solution around.



One of the attorneys associated with the website reveals, “Name changes are very common following marriages or divorce, when spouses want to change their surnames. We hardly take 24-48 hours to process all orders and offer reliable and professional name change services.” These attorneys have over ten years experience in this field and they make sure that the name change petitions are accepted by the courthouse and get approved by the court as quickly as possible.



They maintain that this is a specialized area and often an individual commits a mistake when tries to file a name change petition on their own. The expert attorneys of the website know how to file a petition to win a court’s approval. Moreover, they assist individuals to get their name changed on all required documents. The website saves both time and money of an individual and offer their services maintaining complete transparency and reliability of their services. They have served a number of people and made it possible for them to get a name of their choice. Anyone willing to change his/her name can take advantage of their legal name change service by visiting their website https://www.namechangeinc.com .



About NameChangeInc.com

The website NameChangeInc.com conducts legal name changes for adults, minor, gay and lesbian, as well as couples after their marriage or divorce. The site has been developed by attorneys and paralegals who have over 10 years experience in this field. They assist individuals with their legal name change decrees offering their quick, professional, and affordable services.



For Media Enquiry

Telephone: (760) 673-7168

Email: support@namechangeinc.com

Website: https://www.namechangeinc.com