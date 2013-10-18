Website Offers 360 Degree View of Miami Events

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Miami, one of the hottest destinations in the world has plenty to offer in terms of attractions and events but, to gather all the information at once may seem overwhelming to a tourist who does not know much about the city. Also, for those who are familiar with the city’s rhythm don’t quite make it to these events because of lack of timely information. To help these people get to the top of South Florida’s social events, a website has been set up.



La Casa Miami is a fun and exciting website that has plenty to offer to all those who want to know about the latest concerts, local casting gigs, comics, discounted prices on things to do, restaurants, events, new local businesses and also check out Miami nightlife. This website is the handiest guide one can ever expect to come across because it manages to take the viewer through a series of events covering the gist. It is the place to know anything and everything about Miami events.



What this website offers which is so unique to it is the fact that members get instant alerts and customized notifications to help those interested in getting updates. It is the Miami guide, which covers the whole nine yards from music festivals, to South Florida festivals to south Miami events and everything else about other Miami attractions.



Miami has a very active nightlife but, those who want to experience the fun and the rush there is not enough information available on the Internet. There are a couple of sites but they don’t cover the city’s geography. http://www.lacasamiami.me/ is perhaps the only place where Miami comes alive. For more information visit the above website.



Media Contact

Theresa Alfonzo

talfonzo at me.com

phone # 786-518-8244

10421 SW 198 Street

Miami, FL 33157