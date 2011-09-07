Website Offers Directory of Top RN to BSN Degree Programs

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2011 -- Despite the struggling economy, many analysts have noted that jobs in the nursing profession are still in high demand. Times may be tough, but hospitals, doctor’s offices and nursing homes are still filled with patients who need the caring touch and medical knowledge that a skilled nurse can provide.



For people who are interested in pursuing a career in nursing, or for an existing registered nurse who wishes to further his or her education, it can be confusing at times to know exactly what type of schooling and programs are best.



For example, many pursue what is called an RN-BSN degree, which typically involves two years of general education courses with two more years of nursing education. Many aspiring nursing students have questions about the program that need to be answered before they enroll.



Recently, a website has been receiving a lot of attention for its clear and concise articles, tips, and resources on RN to BSN programs. RN to BSN Guides is dedicated to providing in-depth resources such as listings of schools, majors, types of degrees, accreditation, admissions, careers, and news for RN to BSN degree programs.



The home page of the website features a lot of helpful information on RN to BSN programs, including a definition of the educational program, the application process, what types of classes are typically offered, and who qualifies to be in the program.



“Anyone who has an interest to be a registered nurse or who cares about the welfare and health of people can study in the nursing field,” the website noted.



“Usually people who have a passion for people and their recovery needs make great candidates for the nursing program. Outstanding nurses also show compassion on family members who are affected by health problems.”



For registered nurses, the website offers advice on whether they truly need to apply to an RN to BSN program.



As the article on the website explained, although it is not a requirement to have a college degree to advance in the workplace, the extra education often makes a nursing candidate’s resume stronger by having the extra training.



A tab at the top of the home page takes visitors to an RN to BSN blog, which includes helpful articles on some of the many issues nurses face, including nursing ethics, a top 20 list of nursing resources, and thoughts on why people decide to pursue a career in nursing.



For more information on RN to BSN Guides, please visit http://www.rntobsnguides.org