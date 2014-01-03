Website Offers Domain Name with 3000 Search Engine Traffic Per Month for Six Month for Just $6.99

Southfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- We realize that our that most of our client particularly the new comer have challenge in the previous years on how to get quality traffic to compliment the domain we offer so in the spirit of the new year we have decided to partner with our sister company to assist new domain buyers with quality search engine and social media high performing traffic for a reasonable period of time ranging from 6-9months.



We are giving out the monthly traffic package for six month to all our first time buyer and 9month for our old clients ordering new domain name from us in 2014. We decided to partner with the 2013 award winning traffic/marketing system for the reputation there have gain over the years. The domain is just 6.99 dollars



So on clicking the green banner or the text link, one will be taking to godaddy merchant site where he will type in the desired domain name and search. If it is available the buyer can proceed with the order and send us the order number so that we can commence the traffic activation immediately. Note: For effective and keyword targeted traffic, please ensure that the purchased domain sent to us is not longer than 39 characters



For more information visit http://autoinsurancequoterate.net/webhosting



Contact:

Paula D. Smith

810-583-3676

Southfield, MI

http://autoinsurancequoterate.net/webhosting