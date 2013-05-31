Website Offers Free Test Review for IT Certifications

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Anyone looking to become MCSA, MCSE, and MCSM certified knows how incredibly difficult and involved the testing program can be. Many groups charge upwards of $100.00 for a single set of test questions. The Tech-FAQ website has a large pool of questions available for use, and best of all, the questions are free.



“This is only a start. Moving foward, we plan to provide free practice exams for many other Microsoft certification tests, in addition to certification tests from Cisco and CompTIA,” said Will Spencer, webmaster of Tech-FAQ.com.



Each test is composed of 25 questions and each test comes from a large pool of possible questions. This means each test is not only different but also helps in keeping the tests from becoming stale. “If a tester goes out and buys a testing book, once those questions are answered, that is the end of it. Our process gives the testee a varied set of questions in order to keep the test both interesting and valid,” said Spencer.



Creating practice tests and test questions is a very detailed and expensive process. Thus companies have to recoup their time and effort, so they charge high amounts for the right to the questions or book. Tech-FAQ.com feels there is a better way to achieve the same process.



“Rather than charge for the questions, we want feedback and word-of-mouth advertising from the users. This way, Tech-FAQ can keep creating questions for our valued users and help those same users pass these difficult certification tests,” said Spencer.



Visit http://www.tech-faq.com/practice-tests to take a practice exam.



About Tech-FAQ

The Tech-FAQ (http://www.tech-faq.com/) is a free online resource that provides accurate and reliable answers to questions about a wide range of technologies. The Tech-FAQ is written by professional technology enthusiasts for an audience of both professionals and enthusiasts.



MEDIA CONTACT

Will Spencer

webmaster@tech-faq.com

Denver, Colorado

http://www.tech-faq.com/