Website Offers FREE Trial of Scanpst Exe to Help Repair Microsoft Outlook

Ramat-Gan, Tel Aviv -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- People who often complain about an error in their Microsoft Outlook e-mail services can now download the scanpst.exe file from the website Scanpstexe.net to repair their corrupt outlook mailbox. When such an error occurs, a user gets a message to run the Outlook.pst file, which is an inbuilt tool provided by Microsoft to help address such issues. But in many cases, this file can be missing or not working properly to modify the error and then a user needs to download the file from an external source. Scanpstexe.net provides an Outlook.pst solutions named Scanpst.exe Pro which is better than the original Microsoft file and has some additional superior features as well.



The site maintains that the corruption of Microsoft Outlook.pst file is often very annoying for a user and he or she immediately wants to get the problem resolved. People who would never like to face this problem can now download the free trial of the scanpst.exe file from the website and see how quickly it eliminates the error and helps restore the Outlook e-mail services. The website offers the paid licenses for their outlook repairing software and one can purchase the license after being assured of its superb features.



Many Outlook users get completely confused when their e-mail service stops working in the middle. One gets confused how to access their important e-mails and at the same time the panic of losing e-mail data also captivate their mind. The problem seems to confuse a user even more when by running the in-built scanpst.exe file again and again, he or she fails to restore the e-mail services. Thus, the restoration of e-mail service is as quickly as possible is an urgent need and one can without waiting any single moment can download the free trial version of the file by following the link http://scanpstexe.net/where-is-scanpst-exe-location/.



About Scanpstexe.net

Scanpstexe.net provides Scanpst.exe Pro, which is an Outlook recovery solution software developed by the expert data recovery engineers of the company. The free trial of the software is available on the website to help try the features of the software. The company boasts to have thousands of happy customers around the globe, and their Scanpst.exe Pro is a leading data recovery solution for the Microsoft Outlook users.



For Media Contact –

Company : scanpst.exe

E-mail: support@scanpstexe.net

Website: http://scanpstexe.net/where-is-scanpst-exe-location/