Website Offers Fully Furnished Homes for Rent in Prestigious Village

Paranaque City, Philippines -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- BF Homes.ph, a website that offers homes that are for rent or sale in the Philippines, is currently advertising for homes located in the prestigious village known as Ayala Alabang. This village is a premier spot in the Philippines because of its location and the residents living in the village.



The Village is a suburban residential area located in the city of Muntinlupa. It is home to artists, entrepreneurs, and mostly rich people. The catalogue of BF Homes.ph includes houses for sale and for rent although the latter category arguably has more choices. The homes for rent that the website offers are all fully furnished with some homes even including other amenities such as a swimming pool. Due to the nature of the location as well as the area and amenities included, the homes offered by this website are on the expensive side.



The houses for rent offered by BF Homes.ph are worth upwards of PHP 100,000 or $2,300 US per month. This value does not include the electricity and water bills. The high cost of living means that these houses are only recommended for people who seek a summer home or for diplomats who can afford the price. Still, the quality of the house for rent is top-notch and people will be more than satisfied with what they are getting for their money.



About BF Homes.ph

BF Homes.ph is a website that offers premium homes for rent or for sale in prime spots in the Philippines. Although their offers are not intended for the local residents due to the expensive nature of the houses, they still make a decent income from the tourists and diplomats who choose to live in the houses they advertise. Their aim is to provide the best quality of homes to both Filipinos and foreigners.



