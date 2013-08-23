Website Offers Online Diet Program

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Those who are familiar with MTV’s “Jersey Shore” are familiar with one of the characters made famous because of his stomach. The ripples across the cast member’s abs are colloquially known as “Six Pack Abs” and are dreams of many.



Fortunately, there is no need to dream. A “Six Pack” stomach is available to anyone who is willing to put the effort to have one. Quentin Montgomery has such a stomach and offers tips to those who want one as well.



His website is filled with practical information, no fancy diet gimmicks or tricks. Hard work, proper diet and correct exercise are the key to having a flat stomach. There is no big secret outside of these things.



“The number one thing that people need to do is start. That is the best way to get to a flat stomach and rippling abdominal muscles,” said Montgomery.



Montgomery’s website is filled with practical tips and advice and all written in a friendly, conversational blog. Each post has another great tip to help anyone with a vested interest.



“Eventually, I may have some supplements and the like on the site but for now I am concentrating on the basics for everyone to follow. For example, I discuss organic and conventional foods as a source of fuel,” said Montgomery.



A special devoted section of the website deals specifically with attaining the musculature of the “Six Pack.” Montgomery goes into fine detail about how to do it.



“There are four tips. Each one is a part of the entire whole,” said Montgomery.



More information is available on the website. Visit http://mysixpackabsdiet.com/ for additional details.



My Six Pack Abs Diet

Quentin Montgomery, Owner

Twitter: @My6PackAbsDiet

quentin.montgomery@mysixpackabsdiet.com

http://mysixpackabsdiet.com/