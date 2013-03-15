Website Offers Pay Per Click Services on Various Social Networking Websites

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- LikeForMe is a pay per click hosting website which uses the popularity of social networking websites in order to generate income for their registered users. Unlike pay per click websites which require the user to wait before having their click registered, LikeForMe utilizes the different interaction methods within different social networking websites to generate their clicks.



LikeForMe gives its users the opportunity to get paid to like pages on Facebook. Known as an exchanging network, LikeForMe’s aim is to generate views, likes, and shares by employing their users to visit their client’s pages. As compensation for their efforts, users are given points which can be used to get more fans for their page. The points can also be converted into money for cashout purposes. Users who have registered on their website get 50 points as signup bonus, 50 points as daily bonus, and 50 points per referral. The question “Do likes earn money?” is also answered by this website. Users are paid $0.0009 per interaction they make on social networking sites. This includes likes on Facebook, follows on Twitter, Traffic Hits, and on Google Plus. There is also a $0.01 signup bonus as well as a 10% point bonus from all of your referral’s earnings. LikeForMe is currently accepting services for Facebook, Google Plus, Twitter, YouTube, and website hits. Users can acquire their money through their PayPal account. LikeForMe also offers a Facebook likes service which allows a user to purchase 1,000 Facebook likes for only $1.



LikeForMe is a social network exchanger which primarily aims to promote the websites and pages of their clients. They began their services back in 2012. Registration on their website is completely free of charge and will give users several bonuses along the way. Their website can be visited by clicking this link.



