Website Provides Free and Fast Grammar and Spell Check

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2011 -- There is nothing like spending hours on a term paper, report for a boss or email to an important client only to realize later that due to some inadvertent grammatical or spelling errors made in the document, the grade wasn’t as good as it should have been or the boss or client was not favorably impressed.



While some people do have a spelling or grammar check program on their computer, it may not pick up on all common misspellings nor will it catch all the grammatical errors it should.



A website has received a lot of attention lately for its ability to offer writers everywhere a free and quick grammar and spelling check. GrammarCheck.me uses an advanced, web-based grammar checker engine to power its spelling and grammar software.



“GrammarCheck.me is dedicated to providing you with advanced grammar and spellcheck functionality along with useful resources to help you master the English language,” the website explained. “This service is 100% free for both personal and business use.”



Using the website is easy—simply enter in the text to be checked in the box at the top of the home page and click the “ABC” button. The writing is quickly assessed for spelling, grammar, and writing style issues and any areas in question are then underlined in green.



By clicking on the green underlines, suggestions on how to correct the indicated word or words will pop up, giving the writer the chance to fix the errors on the spot. Once the text has undergone the spelling and grammar corrector feature and has been amended, the writer may copy the updated and correct version from the website and paste it back into his or her document.



GrammarCheck also features an English Language blog that gives helpful advice about a variety of writing topics, including short articles on how long a paragraph should be, tips on writing a formal essay, and English spelling rules.



For example, the article “Four Steps to Edit Your Writing” advises that after writers finish a first draft, they should first take a break, then revise the text, deciding if anything should be added in or removed from the text. Next, the document should be proofread for spelling and grammatical errors—this is where GrammarCheck.me can really come in handy—and finally, the document should be read one final time to make sure nothing has been missed.



For more information on GrammarCheck.me, please visit http://www.grammarcheck.me