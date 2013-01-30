Website Provides Important Information Related to 4x4 off Road Driving and Vehicles

Reykjavik, Iceland -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- 4x4OffRoads is a company that has dedicated its entire repertoire for 4x4 off road vehicles. It is currently expanding its services to include news and information regarding off road safety and events. The company has recently ventured in the selling of 4x4 vehicles, as well as other off road vehicles.



4x4OffRoads is an information bank regarding everything that an individual needs to know about off road driving. The information found in the website is particularly helpful since it informs the general public on proper off road driving that will help reduce accidents and fatalities. 4x4OffRoads also lists events and treks which may be participated in by off road enthusiasts. News and events are summarized into a newsletter which can be viewed by anyone without any charge.



4x4OffRoads sells 4x4 off road vehicles either in brand new state or already used. It has 4x4 trucks and vehicles from majority of the popular brands. There are also vehicles available for rent. With regards to offroad driving, there are articles found in the website which tackle the important aspects of the sport. Safety guidelines, vehicle comparisons, and vehicle projects can all be found in these articles.



There is a page in the website which is dedicated to showcasing the different off road vehicles offered by every known brand. The pictures found in this part are either taken by the administrators of the website or sent by the vehicle owners. This page however, is still under construction and will require more submissions from vehicle owners to be completed.



4x4OffRoads was established in 2003 and has since been offering news, guidelines, and information to the general public. Founders of this website are off road enthusiasts and have decided to create the website because of the potential of off road driving as a sport. This company is strictly online based and acts only as a bridge between their customers and vehicle sellers.



About 4x4 Off Roads

4x4 Off Roads is an online magazine about 4 by 4 vehicles and off-roading. Our mission is to help you as an off-roader and 4x4 owner to enjoy your rig and experience amazing off-road 4 wheeling.



thrandur@vefsala.com

Keilufelli 41

Reykjavik, St 111

IS

3548213919