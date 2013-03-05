Website Recommends Tips and Programs to Succeed in the Dating World

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- HowTo-Get-A-Girl-to-Like-You.com, a website that offers dating tips and other useful pointers and recommendations for men to be successful in dating women, provides several articles that serve as a guide to men. The website has a review of the popular dating program from Joshua Pellicer, ‘The Tao of Badass’, and articles including tips on how to flirt with a girl and how to get a girlfriend.



The website states that the ‘Tao of Badass’ program is extremely effective in getting girls to like men. The review of the product offered under the title ‘ How to Get a Girl to Like You’ offers the various aspects of the program and the benefits derived from it.



According to the reviewer, the popular program from the renowned dating coach, Joshua Pellicer, claims to help men meet and attract women. The reviewer says, “The product covers all aspects of an interaction, from approaching the girl, to kissing her, and to taking the interaction to the bedroom. This product includes everything you need to go from a virgin who’s never touched a girl to a guy who has a massive number of options in dating.”



The program claims to teach men how to become confident to approach girls and ways to build attraction. The program which costs $47 comes with several bonuses as well. The reviewer also quotes the example of a friend whose social life was transformed after undergoing the program.



The article on how to flirt with a girl, calls flirting an art and enumerates several steps to successfully pull it off. Useful pointers are given in another article which tells men how to get a girlfriend fast. The article lays emphasis on socializing. It says, “If you are sitting at home or reading your book in the library and constantly thinking about how to find a girlfriend, then this is basically your fault for not getting one.”



