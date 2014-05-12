Website Relaunch Heralds Rapid Growth for Linguistica International

Stockton-on-Tees, GB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Carrie Wilson, Co-founder and Director of Linguistica International, is proud to announce the re-launch of the company’s website, which has been completely revamped to represent the giant linguistic leaps the company has made in the last few years. The new website can be found at http://www.linguistica-international.com.



The site upgrades, which feature fresh new content and a complete redesign, will deliver a vastly improved user experience for Linguistica International’s esteemed clients, as well as enhancing the company’s position as one of the fastest growing translation companies in the UK today.



Already working with globally recognised clients such as Santander, Manchester United FC, BAE Systems and GlaxoSmithKline, as well as exciting emerging business taking their first strides into foreign markets, Linguistica International’s new website reflects their growing influence in the translation sector.



Carrie Wilson, Co-founder of Linguistica International, is delighted with the company’s new online presence:



“I could not be happier with the design and functionality of the new website. We worked with incredible web developers and content writers to create the perfect look and tone for our business. It’s now so much easier to navigate, while adding professional clout to complement the tremendous growth we have enjoyed over the last couple of years. This is the perfect platform to build on our successes to date.”



About Linguistica International

Linguistica International was launched in 2008 by a translation team who had worked together in the industry for over 16 years. Currently, their in-house team, which consists of two directors, two account managers, two project managers and an extremely patient administrator are based in Southsea, Hampshire. There is an also an expansive network of in-house and external translators (over 2000 at the last count!) who meet the exacting needs of their established client base.



Linguistica International has enjoyed dramatic growth by faithfully serving the translation needs of their clients. From 2012 to 2013, profits increased by 101.5 percent. This pattern has continued, with predicted growth of 115 percent for 2014 based on figures from the first quarter.



Carrie added:



“We are extremely lucky to have some fantastic clients we would love to be part of our continued growth for years to come. We also hope our revamped website answers any questions new clients might have about our range of translation services, providing everything they need to make an informed decision. We are also offering a sample translation so they can gauge the quality of our offering before making a commitment. Go on, check out our new website!”



For further information, please contact:

Carrie Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 2392 987 765

Email: info@linguistica-international.com