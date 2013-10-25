Website Reveals How to Recover Picture Files from a Formatted xD Picture Card

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- After formatting a xD picture card, the operating system erases all information on the xD picture card, tests the xD picture card to make sure all sectors are reliable, marks bad sectors, and creates internal address tables that it later uses to locate information. One must format a xD picture card before it can be used.



But reformatting a xD picture card does not erase all the data on the xD picture card, only the pictures on the partition tables. So, people cannot access the pictures; however, if people accidentally reformats a card that has important pictures, they may use Aidfile recovery for help. (http://www.aidfile.com)



xD-Picture Card is a flash memory card format, used mainly in older digital cameras. xD cards are available in capacities of 16 MiB up to 2 GiB.



For more information, please visit http://www.aidfile.com/recover-formatted-drive.htm