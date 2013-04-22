Website Reveals the Top 3 Natural Appetite Suppressors

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Today, the website http://CarallumaForYou.com announces its top 3 natural appetite suppressants.



Lots of information is now available on what foods are great for suppressing the appetite and weight loss. Eating weight loss foods, or taking them within a supplement, are a great way to kick start weight loss, as these ingredients are totally natural, and they have the added benefit of being packed with nutritional goodness.



The websites top 3 natural appetite suppressants are as follows:-



1. Chilli

It has been know for decades that the chilli or capsicum is great for weight loss and suppressing the appetite. However, it has not been until now that the technology is available to put the required amount of chilli for weight loss into a supplement format.



There has been a lot of publicity for chilli as a weight loss supplement recently, as there has been a lot of press coverage and celebrity recommendations, which has provided a huge boost in awareness of chilli for weight loss and appetite suppression.



2. Hoodi Gordonii

The website also pointed out that Hoodia Gordonii is also a great appetite suppressant. This flowering cactus from the Southern region of Africa, has been used as a ‘famine food’ for centuries in the Kalahari dessert, helping those who had little food available to combat their hunger.



Hoodia Gordonii is a highly effective appetite suppressant, however, there is a major problem with the quality of hoodia products available on the market. If you get a good quality product then great, but always do your research first. A quality hoodia product will contain only hoodia gordonii, as there are actually 57 varieties of hoodia, but it is only the gordonii variety that works for suppressing the appetite.



3. Caralluma Fimbriata

Caralluma fimbriata has become very popular in the last couple of years for weight loss. It suppresses the appetite, burns fat, balances the blood sugar levels, and helps to detox the body.



Caralluma fimbriata is incredible for weight loss, but as with hoodia, always do your research first. A good product will contain 500mg of Slimaluma, which is the most superior form of the ingredient. 500mg is the optimal amount for the ingredient to work effectively for weight loss.



