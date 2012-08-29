Website says: Feel the Incredible out of Body Experience Instantaneously!

Basildon, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- The website starts by explaining just what it is like to astral project and to find yourself 'out of body'. It explains that the feeling is amazing and gives you a sense of exhiliration that you would never have experienced previously. This quality website assists anyone to astral project and offers some fantastic resources, (most of them complimentary!) in the form of downloads, eBooks, audio and videos and DVD's.



The Web site astralprojection-info.com provides all the details required for anyone to experience astral projecting. It also clarifies exactly how safe it is and describes that at all times throughout the astral projection process we remain in control and can easily go back to our body whenever we prefer.



According to the website astral projection is an incredible sensation in which we get separated from the body and our inner astral self or soul can travel incalculable distances and enter alternative realities and even time travel! The experience can really resemble one belonging to sci-fi flicks. However all of the time when you are separated, the sensation itself is very vivid and you perceive things even clearer than usual since all your senses are more sensitive.



The web site says that there are certain times when physical laws cease to exist and similarly in the process of astral projection we can easily walk through solid objects and even imagine our future or past as soon as we become separated from the physical form. According to the internet site during astral projection we may discover ourselves linked to our physical form via an energy cord and this is the explanation why we remain in full control all the time after being projected.



The website supplies a kit with twenty nine astral projection items which are mostly free. These are really unique in the sense that all the products in this kit have been produced with the support of new age recently developed technology that is really effective in bringing about the sensation of astral projection.



The kit offered by the website consists firstly, with a set of audios that prepares our body to be calm, composed and relaxed, as this is truly important to achieve the final objective.



Furthermore, there are a set of audio mp3's that consists of binaural beats. These help in altering the pulse of our brainwaves.



The web site even provides audios containing subliminal messages and these help in developing a connection with the subconscious which is the only thing that could stop this process from happening.



Also on the site are free EBooks which will definitely explain the process further.



There are additionally 3 unique Guided hypnosis audios which guides you through an astral projection experience.



About Astral Projection Info

The web site is truly one of its kind since it offers such a in-depth account about the sensation of astral travel, its advantages and the ways to successfully experience it. Essentially it clears all our doubts and increases our interest about astral projection.



Contact

Astral Projection Info

Julian Porter

Basildon,Essex,UK

+441268417538

info@astralprojection-info.com

http://www.astralprojection-info.com