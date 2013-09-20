Website Security Company Sucuri Inc. Acquires Unmask Parasites Security Service

Menifee, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Sucuri Inc., a company that offers a complete suite of website security solutions, announces that the company has acquired Unmask Parasites, an online website security service that helps detect hidden content inserted by hackers into benign web pages. Sucuri will also retain the services of Denis Sinegubko, founder of Unmask Parasites, as a member of the company's research team.



Sucuri Co-Founder, Dre Armeda, stated, "This acquisition fits into our vision and commitment to offer the best website security services and products available today and in the future. We’re also very excited to have Denis joining our research efforts. Denis is a very experienced malware researcher and will be a great addition to our growing team."



As seen on NBC News, CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and many more, Sucuri offers a complete and innovative solution for fighting web-based malware. If a site is hacked, affected by spam, pharma hacks, blacklisted or infected with malware, Sucuri provides solutions to get it back on track quickly.



The company's core security offerings include website monitoring, alerting and malware removal. Sucuri monitors for malware, blacklisting and website changes, and if a monitor is triggered, clients are alerted by email, text message, direct message on Twitter, or private RSS feed. Once alerted, processes are put into effect to remove any website infections, SPAM, defacements, and blacklisting. Additional add-on preventative and backup services are also available.



According to an article on the site, "At Sucuri, we have been monitoring and engaging in web-based malware since 2004, evolving with the changes year by year. Our service is built around the passion and commitment we have to making a difference in the way the world fights web-based malware. We take pride in every site we work on, and work diligently to update our definitions and algorithms to stay ahead of the problem."



The company recently launched a website application firewall and intrusion protection service with virtual hardening and patching called CloudProxy. Additionally, Sucuri's SiteCheck is a free website scanner that checks sites for spam, malware, blacklisting and many other security issues. Sucuri's security solutions quickly address malware issues related to Google, WordPress and a host of the most popular sites that the majority of internet users use for work or leisure on a regular basis.



About Sucuri Inc.

Sucuri Inc. is the leading provider of website protection, malware detection and removal solutions - delivered as a service. Sucuri's website scanning engine is used by more than a million websites worldwide every month. In simple terms, Sucuri finds and reports website security issues, and cleans up the mess. For more information, visit http://sucuri.net.



"Sucuri," "Sucuri SiteCheck," and the Sucuri logo are trademarks of Sucuri Inc. and may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other company and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



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