Website Security Testing Specialist Firm Launches Industry's First Web Hosting Security Certification

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- One again, Sam the founder of Hackers Locked has come up with a product that astounds everybody in the industry. This time it is the industry’s first Web Hosting Security Certification. This product is especially designed for startup web hosting enterprises.



Sam , Founder Hackers Locked asserted that “Being an upcoming security start-up, we realized that a lot of budding enterprises venturing into web hosting business are looking for key selling points to increase their conversion rates.” It is true that a lot of new enterprises are looking for different ways to ensure their customers that their website is secured and they can make transactions without any hesitation or threat of hackers.



He further stated, “After capturing a huge market share in website security testing market we wanted to come up with a unique product for web hosting companies. Our Web Hosting Certification Program not only helps you stay ahead of the hackers to ensure uninterrupted availability of your server farms, but also lets your customer know that you score above other web hosting service providers when it comes to security.”



The certification comes in the form of badge than can be embedded in the HTML code of any website. This badge will display the security status of the web host and will verify it on daily basis.



The Hackers Locked Web Hosting Security Certification program will further allow the web hosts to scan on the scale of one to one million IP addresses by just clicking few buttons. All the results will be available on their advanced security dash board. And if the system finds critical security flaws on any of the hosting servers, the administrator of that hosting server will be immediately alerted via e-mail or SMS. This will help the hosts to stay in complete control of their IT infrastructure round the clock.



This surely sounds like great news for the new enterprises that are looking for web hosting and providing extended services to their valued clients, as using this kind of program will definitely increase their conversion rates.



