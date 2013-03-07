Website Takes the Stress out of Booking Wedding Entertainment with 'Epic' Acts as Standard

Stone, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Busy brides and grooms-to-be can now audition wedding bands from the comfort of their own home with www.epicentertainments.co.uk - a brand new website dedicated to taking the stress out of sourcing the very best of the UK’s wedding entertainment.



Launched by seasoned performer Dominic Walker with over 16 years in the industry, Epic Entertainments has been created to put brides and grooms-to-be at the center of the selection process, making it a fun and easy experience to choose the perfect act for each couple’s special day.



With a focus on quality not quantity, the site hosts a vast selection of live bands for hire and musicians handpicked by the Epic team. Users can narrow down their search by location and price and ‘audition’ bands via the site by listening to a selection of each act’s songs as well as watching videos of them perform.



Favourite acts can then be ‘Shortlisted’ before heading to the Audition Room, where couples can listen to further tracks, view images, watch videos and read testimonials from other satisfied customers.



Dominic Walker, who fronts not one, but two of his own bands and has performed at more than 500 weddings during his career, said: “We wanted to change the way people book live entertainment. We believe that booking a band or musician for your event should be a fun and exciting experience, not overwhelming or stressful.



“The idea was to bring together all of the finest and most sought after acts in the UK into one place. I truly believe that the website brings the customer experience as close as possible to actually seeing the band play live. No sales pitch or hard sell just let the bands sell themselves with their professional photographs, great demos or videos, and fantastic testimonials from previously delighted customers.”



Bringing together the finest bands, musicians and entertainers from across the UK and with acts starting from £300, Epic Entertainments is dedicated to ensuring that every wedding goes with a bang. So whether couples are looking for a rocking party band to keep the dance floor packed all night long, or something a little more sedate to entertain afternoon guests, an Epic event is just a few clicks away.



