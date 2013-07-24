Website Templates by MotoCMS Now Include a Wide Variety of Customizable HTML Templates

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- MotoCMS, creators of the simple and intuitive MotoCMS website builder, proudly announces the addition of HTML templates to its already extensive collection of beautiful and user-friendly templates. Featuring both HTML and Flash options, users can browse the entire selection of website templates by MotoCMS or select only the template type they wish to use.



Designed for both the seasoned professional and the newbie creating his or her first website, the website templates powered by MotoCMS are created with the principles of simplicity and functionality in mind. However, what users gain in ease of use, they do not lose in style and design. Each MotoCMS template is sleek, cutting-edge, highly professional, and creates a website that customers can be proud of that showcases their products, designs or services in a beautiful way.



According to an article on the website, "Since the moment we started developing complete solutions for website development and management, all our efforts were directed at building a truly convenient and user-friendly content management system for websites, starting from online business cards to complex portals. And we want our customers to get a real masterpiece in the end, but not a template half-finished product created only for profit."



The drag and drop website builder makes creating a website simple, with widgets available with every template. These highly-functional choices include Google Maps, drop down menus, photo and video galleries, Buy Now button, an advanced contact form and more. In addition, the built-in mobile editor allows users to build and create a mobile-friendly version of their site easily and quickly. With over 1,500 designs in a wide variety of categories, MotoCMS has the right design for anyone looking to make a website their own.



Now with the choice of searching Flash templates, HTML templates or both, customers can find exactly the type of site they want by look and feel as well as design. Each template is available to preview, and customers can build and try their website for free for 30 days.



About MotoCMS

Moto CMS is the powerful and feature-rich website builder that allows its users to make professional, beautiful and mobile friendly websites. Each template has an integrated admin panel through which users can easily customize and manage their MotoCMS websites in a matter of clicks. The templates collection includes more than 1,500 templates in a variety of categories.