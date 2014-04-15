Website Warns of Potential Phytoceramides Scam

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- There is nothing new about Phytoceramides, but when a popular television health guru featured Phytoceramides on an episode of the show in 2012, the beauty world took notice. The information presented suggested that Phytoceramides was in fact a miracle anti-aging pill and that it could essentially “drop a decade from your face” without surgery. As a result, a new Phytoceramides scam has appeared in some retail stores.



What are Phytoceramides?



Phytoceramides are plant-based proteins that can take the place of natural ceramides within the body. These are naturally found in abundance during an individual’s younger years, but ceramides began to subside during middle age. By the time a woman reaches menopause, it has been shown that her ceramides production is significantly lower. The result of this reduction in ceramides is saggy, dull, and wrinkled skin.



Is This Really A Miracle Anti-Aging Pill?



According to one reviewer, a daily dose of Phytoceramides has resulted in younger looking skin. “I am really surprised at how quickly I was able to see a change in the texture of the skin on my face and neck. Even my nails are starting to look better,” says Laura. “I am not sure that I would call it a ‘miracle’, but it sure worked for me.”



As a result of the recent excitement over the best Phytoceramides, it has become clear that finding a product that is pure, natural, and free from additives or chemicals is becoming more confusing. Consumers are therefore advised to avoid buying bargain brands which are often part of the Phytoceramides scam and to do their research before deciding where to buy Phytoceramides.



How Are Phytoceramides Taken?



There are numerous theories as to the proper dosage of Phytoceramides and how to get the best results. The most up-to-date study on this anti-aging pill suggested that a 350 mg dosage is appropriate for most adults, though talking to a doctor before taking any nutritional supplement is always advised.



What Is the Truth about the Miracle Anti-Aging Pill?



Although Phytoceramides have been approved by the FDA for over-the-counter use as an anti-aging supplement, it is important to note that natural supplements are not FDA regulated. In order to get the best possible anti-aging results from Phytoceramides, choosing a high-quality supplement will help to ensure that consumers see the same kind of “miracle” anti-aging transformation that was mentioned on television. The Phytoceramides scam is believed to be more prevalent in lower end retail stores and purchasing with a guarantee is the safest way to avoid this scam.



For more information on how Phytoceramides can help your skin look younger, please visit the official review site at http://www.phytoceramides-scam.com. You will gain access to additional information on recent research into this “facelift in a pill” and how to get the best price on a high quality product.



Media Contact: Allison Alex (email: info@Phytoceramides-Scam.com)