WebSiteClosers.com Spokesperson Explains the Importance of Hiring an Ecommerce Business Broker

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Retail Consumer Shopping habits have shifted from brick and mortar to online, which has given birth to E-Commerce business models. Like traditional methods of selling, the overall foundation of business via the Internet is the same, be it selling products or services, attracting potential customers, etc.; the only difference, however, remains the platform, which has moved from a brick and mortar shop or showroom, to much more comfortable website where consumers have the ability to shop for consumer products without leaving the comfort of their home.



Buying an online business has its own set of complications like traditional businesses; so the owners of these business websites must hire professional experts to help them sell their sites. WebSiteClosers.com is one such expert brokerage, which specializes in assisting clients to sell their websites. Although the job can be done by the owners themselves, the chances of finding the right clients, the right financing and selling at the right prices for buying websites are one in thousand.



An ecommerce business broker, on the other hand, is what eases such procedures with its expert handling of the matter. The spokesperson for WebSiteClosers.com, Mr. Jason Guerrettaz, explains, “If you want to sell your website at the best prices and utilizing industry-standard multiples, one thing you should avoid is a ‘Do-It-Yourself’ approach. Like with anything else in life, this approach surely increases the chances of an entrepreneur attempting to make a deal that is less than professional or optimal in terms of selling price and cash at closing. Imagine how tough it sounds to find the rightest buyers, attract them, negotiate with them, and hundreds of other procedures to reap the rewards of your hard work. Our inception as a business website broker is all about taking such loads off of our clients’ shoulders and finding for them the best buyers for their online business.”



He further said, “Nobody understands the trick of attracting potential buyers for your website better than us. WeSiteClosers.com is one such broker that efficiently takes care of the process that will frustrate those that have very little experience selling businesses – like setting appraisals, advertising, promoting, and other procedures. Hire us today to place your website business for sale, and let us help you maximize the sale of your business.”



About WebsiteClosers

WebsiteClosers.com was created to fulfill a need in the marketplace for Sellers of Online Businesses (eCommerce, Amazon, etc.) to be well represented by a brokerage whose owners currently own and operate a number of businesses, including eCommerce and Amazon business, and that has already closed over $30 Million in business transactions.



For more information, please visit http://www.websiteclosers.com



Address: 16057 Tampa Palms Blvd., W # 206, Tampa FL 33647