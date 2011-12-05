Websites Get First Page Ranking With SEO by SESecrets.com

Mansfield, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2011 -- By now, most businesses understand the importance of having an attractive website to help brand and represent their company. But many still do not realize the details included on a business’ website are just as important as its appearance.



From a thorough “About Us” page to a comprehensive description of any product or service offered, it is imperative for a company to keep their site up-to-date for the purpose of generating an abundance of site traffic and leads.



Given that search engines such as Google and Bing are the primary vehicle potential customers use when searching for a product or service, it is essential for a company to be ranked as high as possible on the results list. Especially considering 62 percent of search engine users never get past the first page of search results and a full 90 percent never get past the first three pages of search results.



SESecrets.com, a results driven SEO-Internet marketing service, has astounded and helped customers improve their websites’ visibility and ranking with more than 10 years of site engine optimization experience. The full service SEO services company provides Dallas SEO, as well as SEO for companies across the nation and around the globe. In addition, SESecrets.com provides link building services, website development, pay-per-click advertising management and more with their knowledge and expertise to help any business, large or small, achieve the rankings they need to not only succeed, but thrive.



The company, based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas, provides world class, personalized ethical SEO Dallas services to clients and asserts for a company’s web presence to be even marginally successful, they must show up in the top 30 results for their target phrases. And they have helped numerous companies achieve this.



According to SESecrets.com, “We work with each client individually to develop a customized SEO strategy that will ensure the success of their search engine optimization campaign. Our Dallas SEO techniques and optimization strategies have been developed, tested, and proven to produce optimal results for our clients across a huge range of markets and industries.”



In addition to top-notch SEO Dallas services, SESecrets.com provides a host of other services to help clients get the web traffic they deserve. From on-page link building and pay-per-click campaign creation and management to site design consulting and reputation management, the company has the experience and knowledge to assist businesses in reaching their goals.



About SESecrets.com:

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Texas area, SESecrets.com is a division of Internet Promotions Unlimited, LLC which was founded by John Buchanan. John has been working in the SEO field professionally since 1998. As most in the SEO field, he began promoting his own sites and soon developed a passion for understanding how search engines worked and applying that knowledge to his sites to increase their rankings. Today, SESecrets.com handles search engine optimization services for websites across the United States and around the world. For more information, visit http://www.SESecrets.com