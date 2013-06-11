Websites Made Simple Shows Visitors How to Make a Website in Less Than 15 Minutes

Kalispell, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Websites Made Simple has developed an extraordinary tutorial which shows users a unique way to make a website with WordPress in less than 15 minutes. They've taken what used to be a very technical process, and reduced it to a point-and-click guide, so that anyone can follow along and successfully create a website on their own.



They accomplish this by providing very detailed instructions, screenshots and even video for each step along the way. Not only does the resulting website look amazing, it is also mobile-ready, which means it will display well and function properly on any kind of mobile device.



How To Make A Website in Less Than 15 Minutes



Websites Made Simple has developed three innovative techniques that allow them to help users build a website quickly and easily.



1. Simplify - The whole process of building a website has been distilled down to 5 basic steps and takes only 15 minutes.

2. No Code - They use point-and-click software that eliminates the need for the user to write even one single line of code.

3. Shortcuts - Several technological advancements are used to simplify tasks which were previously difficult and lengthy.



About Websites Made Simple

Websites Made Simple is a website started by Todd Pettee in 2011. Todd had been developing his own websites for almost 5 years and wanted to start a website where he could share his knowledge and help those who were just getting started.



He knew there was an abundance of resources for professional website developers, but noticed that information for novice developers was almost non-existent. Using his knowledge and experience along with certain technological advancements, he developed a way to teach anyone that could use a mouse, how to build a website.



Even more important than just helping his visitors make a website, Todd saw the need to offer technical support to those who need it along the way. He added forums to the site in 2012 and actively monitors them and responds to questions as they arise.



