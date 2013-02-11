WebsitesMadeEasy.tv Offers over 75 Bite Size WordPress Tutorial Videos for Beginners

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2013 -- WebsitesMadeEasy.tv has recently launched its operations and has already gained attention for offering over 75 WordPress tutorial videos for the general public. These videos are made available after a quick registration process and are created to explain the ins and outs of establishing a successful website. Many of its members have praised the resource and have commended the internet marketing strategies that have been revealed in most of the videos.



The media spokesperson of the membership site quoted on their objective, “WordPress is a powerful tool for creating personalized websites and blogs. Many successful organizations have created their sites through WordPress and use many of its features for hefty profits. We wanted to display the capability of this tool by offering a comprehensive wordpress tutorial. Our videos are intended to guide people who have absolutely no knowledge on how to create a website or blog. However creating a professional site is only a minor part of what we have to offer. Our internet marketing strategies can help someone establish substantial amount of traffic and maybe even help create a separate form of steady income. The videos are methodically made such that they are easily understandable by anyone and are followed by comments section to answer any queries.”



Most of the videos such as how to make a website for free are step by step instructions given by James Stafford. These instructions are made very simple and since there is a visual representation of each step understanding the process is very easy. Many members consider the website as a prime source of creating an online process and have stated that nearly everything is covered in all of the videos. Other how to videos such as the how to create a blog can save a lot of time and can help complete the process within minutes. Some frequent visitors have even said that they were surprised by these videos as the material is the most simplistic and effective resource they have come across on the internet.



The site also provides HostGator coupons and bonuses such as WordPress optimization secrets, Amazon associate mini sites, business themes and many more. An additional 10 Must Have Plug-ins article has gained many views as it narrows down the most important features of WordPress.



About Websites Made Easy Inc

Websites Made Easy Inc is one of the leading membership sites that provides training videos on creating a successful WordPress website or blog. Through the online platform, http://websitesmadeeasy.tv/, access to over 75 training videos can be made available by a quick registration process. The website is known for its simple and effective explanations and for its exceptional support.



