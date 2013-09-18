Websource Canada Saves Professionals a Fortune in Trade Magazine Subscriptions

Sherwood Park, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Trade magazines are an invaluable source of cutting edge information for those in the know, so it is no wonder the competition among publishers is fierce. This creates a double edged sword, as individuals cannot afford to pay for every trade subscription and so inevitably miss out on valuable information from some sources. Websource Canada allows trade professionals to access this documentation for free, using its own extensive network of subscriptions to connect users to the copies they need without having to invest huge sums in individual subscriptions, giving them freedom to pick and choose.



The site offers free ebooks, magazines & other publications made by a professional trade publisher. Visitors to the site can browse by industry category to see the publications made available in that sector and then select one or more of them to be emailed electronically or posted in physical form.



The website has also expanded to offer access to free email marketing reports, PDFs & publications on matters including Facebook marketing, Forex investment and many more that help industry professionals sharpen their business skills to increase their company’s success and growth. In this way, industry professionals need pay for expensive subscriptions to gain access to just one or two useful articles.



A spokesperson for Websource Canada explained, “We have invested in trade subscriptions to just about every major industry publication in Canada and printed in English by the international community. We can therefore source any copy of any industry document for our users, and provide this service absolutely free. We can do this thanks to our extensive network of founders who represent experts in the various industries and have recommended the best providers. Users can email us to ask for individual copies or regular subscriptions of both physical and electronic documents.”



About Websource Canada

Websource Canada provides free publications such as ebooks, reports, PDFs, white papers, magazines or even podcasts to qualified professionals in the following industries: Agriculture, Automotive, Career, Construction, Education, Engineering, Finance, Food and Beverage, Government, Healthcare and Medical, Human Resources, Information Technology, Life Sciences, Management, Manufacturing, Marketing, Meetings and Travel, Multimedia, Operations, Retail, Sales, Trade/Professional Services and lastly, Utility and Energy. Subscription or request for physical or electronic copies of publications is totally free to those professionals who qualify. For more information, please visit: http://websourcecanada.com/