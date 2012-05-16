WEBstaurantStore.com Brings on New Line of Mobile Outdoor Fryers

Lancaster, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2012 -- The WEBstaurantStore.com, a leading vendor of restaurant supplies and restaurant equipment, has recently added products from outdoor cooking manufacturer, R & V Works --the makers of the Cajun Fryer. WEBstaurantStore.com is pleased to be adding the inexpensive yet high quality outdoor fryers that R & V Works is known for making.



These high performance fryers boast a solid construction and nickel-plated fry baskets that are sure to make them a favorite of the WEBstaurantStore's primary customer base that includes restaurateurs, caterers, and concessionaires. The largest of the units will serve up to 150 people per hour, while the low cost and wide variety of smaller units will put them in reach of many home owners, as well.



Steve Ziegler, Product Knowledge Expert, comments "We are thrilled to be able to offer these R & V Works fryers to our customers. These fryers will enable our customers to offer profitable and highly desired fried food to their customers in almost any outdoor location. We envision our customers using these at company picnics, farmers markets, fairs, BBQ competitions, and fish fry fundraisers. Those concessionaires that specialize in main courses, like pit beef or barbeque, will now be able to offer a profitable side dish to their specialty. On a personal level,i'm in love with the small mobile fryers whose price and portability put them in reach of any tailgate chef."



Since 2004, WEBstaurantStore.com has been the industry leading online supplier of restaurant equipment and supplies. To meet the purchasing needs of the food service professional throughout the entire United States and Canada, the company is committed to low prices, superior service, speedy shipping, and constant innovation.



