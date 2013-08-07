Webtek Offering Free Quotes on Web Services

Ephrata, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- In the modern world, a company without an active web presence will not be able to grow to its fullest potential. Just building a site and hoping that customers find it is no longer enough to ensure success, and companies need to adapt to the changing reality of the internet. Webtekcc is a leader in all kinds of web services that a growing or established business needs to make sure that they are getting the most from the money that they spend on their web development and services.



The web presence of a company begins with its web page, and Webtekcc designs some of the most user friendly pages on the internet. The pages are easy to navigate and help customers find the information that they are looking for when they visit the page. Webtekcc also has a mobile site development team to make sure that their clients have pages that are optimized for mobile device platforms. Customers can see a portfolio of Webtek’s work and some of the custom designs they have come up with at http://www.webtekcc.com



Today it is very important that companies have an active search engine optimization, or SEO, strategy. SEO is a tool that helps companies rise in the search engine rankings so that when a potential customer does a search for a keyword associated with the company, they are more likely to find that company’s web page. Old SEO strategies involved primarily on-page SEO, but abuse has led Google and the other search engines to change their algorithms. Now off-site SEO is much more important, and Webtekcc has the tools in place to create the off-site links that a company needs to build its presence. Their services also extend to social media marketing and other internet marketing strategies to help the business continue to build its web presence.



Having a website is just not enough anymore, and companies need assistance from a web design company like Webtekcc if they hope to compete online. The full range of services offered by Webtekcc ensure that they are the only design firm that a company will need to accomplish its web presence goals.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.webtekcc.com or call (717) 859-3250.