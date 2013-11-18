Webtek Offers a Hometown Feel in an Online World

Ephrata, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- The size of the internet is a double edged sword. On the one hand, people have access to businesses and services from all over the world, but that can also mean that they are dealing with a faceless company that may not seem to really care about the business owner. Many companies are now searching out local internet services firms to give them the digital support that they need, with the local touch and care that business owners crave. As a leader in Lancaster County web design, Webtekcc offers the best in internet services, while giving their clients a hometown feel.



Since the beginning of the 21st century, Webtekcc has been providing Lancaster area companies with the web services that they need. It does not matter what stage of the business creation process the company is in, Webtekcc has services that can help. Brand new businesses will find the web design and development services go above and beyond what other firm’s offer, while more established companies will find the internet marketing services at Webtekcc extremely valuable. Business owners should go to http://www.webtekcc.com to see all that Webtekcc has to offer.



Because Webtekcc is based in the Lancaster area, they have a deep concern for the Lancaster community and their concern shows in the work that they do. Business owners who want to have a face to face meeting with their designer or the people running the internet marketing campaign will find it easy to schedule an appointment. For those times when meeting in person is not possible, Webtekcc has a variety of off-site communication tools to keep business owners in the loop about the progress of their projects.



Webtekcc is one of the most comprehensive internet firms that Lancaster area companies will be able to find for their business. With their variety of services and reasonable prices, companies will find that they have a valuable partner with Webtekcc that will help them grow their business.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit www.webtekcc.com or call (717) 859-3250.