WebToApp.me Promises to Turn an Existing Website Into a Mobile App Within 48 Hours

Hillside, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Unlike most mobile app creation solutions, WebToApp.me takes all the work from the website owner and puts it in the hands of professional mobile developers



Chances are better than good that the average website owner does not know how to convert a traditional website into a mobile app.



WebToApp.me, as its name suggests is a web to app solution that can take any website and turn it into a mobile app in 48 hours. “We take all the work off you. All you have to do is tell us what you want,” said Tim Anderson, vice-president of product marketing. “You are the expert at running your business. We’re the experts at creating mobile apps for your business. We literally work while you sleep.” WebToApp.me brings a team of best mobile developers, graphic designers and mobile marketers around to work on every customer’s website. With experience in all major mobile platforms such as iPhone, Android, iPad and more, they will make sure that their customers’ app is compatible with these mobile operating systems. When changes are made, this team are among the first to learn and incorporate the new programming into their customers’ mobile apps. They also stay on top of emerging trends in the mobile world. In addition to keeping the mobile app current, WebToApp.me will continuously and actively advertise the new mobile app. At least 1,000 potential customers will see it each month, making the formerly limited website accessible and visible to a continuously growing user base. “That’s one thing which sets us apart from a lot of other mobile app solutions.



They create the mobile app part and they’re done. We continue to actively promote your app for you” Mr. Anderson said. WebToApp.me does not charge setup fees for its web to app solution and there is no minimum period to commit to. “We’re that confident of our work,” Mr. Anderson said. “We just believe they’ll like what we do so much, they will want to stay with us.” To get started or for more information visit http://www.webtoapp.me , email info@webtoapp.me or call 1-855-APP-MOBI.



