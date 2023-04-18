NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Webtoons Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Webtoons market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors. Some of the Major Key Players in This Report are Naver Corporation (South Korea), KidariStudio Inc. (Lezhin Entertainment) (South Korea), Kakao (Piccoma) (South Korea), Lezhin Entertainment (Republic of Korea), Piccoma (Korea), Tappytoon (South Korea), ToryComics (Korea), Toomics Global (South Korea), Toomics Global (South Korea), Tapas Media (United States).



Definition: The webtoon is one of the representative genres of Korean widespread culture showing Korean digital culture, consumed transnationally with the enlargement of worldwide digital networks. As smartphones became omnipresent in European and North Yankee societies, webtoons quickly unfold as a result of their vertical format being less complicated to scan on sensible devices than ancient book-oriented comics and manga. They use a vertical orientation that encourages scrolling on sensible devices. This growth is primarily driven by Increase in Digital Comic Market and Increase Interest from International Market (Market Outside South Korea).



Market Opportunities:

Increase in Gaining Traction among Young People



Market Trends:

Development in New Contents in Terms of Time Spent



Challenges:

In Aug 2021, WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. announced it has entered into a partnership with DC. Through this collaboration, several upcoming webcomic series is set in the DC Universe. It will be a new age of digital comics in the United States.



The Global Webtoons Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Romance, Comedy, Action, Sci-Fi, Horror, Others), Revenue Model (Subscription Based, Advertisement Based), End Users (Up to 18 Years, 19-29 Years, 30-39 Years, 40-49 Years, Above 49 Years)



Global Webtoons market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



