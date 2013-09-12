Webygeeks Launches Full Service Digital Marketing Agency with Offices in India and USA

Indore, MP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Jobs, careers and indeed companies now exist in spheres that did not exist twenty years ago, and nowhere is this more prevalent than in the online industries, where top quality work can come from anywhere in the world and be transmitted to anywhere else instantly. Entering this field are Webygeeks, a full service digital marketing agency offering SEO, pay per click advertising, web design, social media, local SEO, link building and other internet marketing services. Unlike most online only brands, they offer these from one of two hubs in America and India to catch the best business from existing titans and emerging economies.



Webygeeks, or Webygeeks Technologies Private Limited to give them their full title, have understood the necessity amid the new online landscape for local knowledge in creating and optimizing local search campaigns and so have invested in opening two offices on opposite sides of the world to which their multinational experts can report and collaborate within. The offices in New York City and Indore, India are perfectly placed to create global catchment instantly.



Their website includes clear price plans for each of their major packages, information on the kind of service they provide and video testimonials from satisfied customers, as well as contact details for each of their new offices.



Webygeeks have positioned themselves as an agency that thrives on return on investment for their clients. Their focus is always on ROI rather than vague branding objectives. With the depth of their team they are able to offer high quality work whether that be white hat link building or professional PPC campaigns.



A spokesperson for Webygeeks explained, “The American and European markets are going to be dealt with from our New York office while our Pan Asian markets will be dealt with through India. It may seem crazy to start a business as a global firm but in this environment, that is the only way to make an impression, as there is now so much rapid economic development happening in new markets that failing to take advantage of them would be the death of a new business, especially in the online and technology sector.”



About Webygeeks

Webygeeks is a full service SEO and web management company offering Online Reputation Management, PPC Campaign Management, Link Building, Affiliate Marketing, Local Search Engine Optimization, Lead Based Marketing, Local Listing, SEO Copywriting, Banner Campaign Creation, Google Penguin Recovery, Google Panda Recovery, Website Design, Flash Website Design, Mobile Website Design, Website Redesign and E-Commerce Solutions. For more information, please visit: http://www.webygeeks.com