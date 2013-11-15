Wecaredoors - UK's Leading Door Manufacturer Releases New Product Range of Frameless Glass Doors

Bedfordshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- A new range of frameless glass door products has been released by WeCare Doors, the leading innovative door supplier in the UK. These fully retractable doors feature 100% clear views and do not have any frames. Available now, they are suitable for use in homes and offices, and can even be customized according to individual needs.



The new frameless glass door product range also contributes to energy efficiency. These doors keep heat in while allowing heat from the sun to enter the building. Suited for separating two rooms, they are also ideal as patio and balcony doors, while clients have also used them as glass walls and swimming pool enclosures.



Each door features a bi-folding mechanism, minimizing the space taken up by the unit. Space can be freed up because the doors are fully retractable. The company’s products also serve as noise barriers. Frosted glass and blinds can be incorporated to match customer requirements.



The products are available as single or double glazed sliding glass doors. Double glazed options have an “A” efficiency rating. They are also protected against extreme weather conditions.



A thermally broken rail system secures each door in place. To open the door, open the access panel and slide it towards the access door opening, and then fold it back again to secure the unit.



For more information on the frameless glass doors, go to http://wecaredoors.com/frameless-glass-doors/



About WeCare Doors

WeCare Doors is the leading manufacturer and supplier of doors in the UK. With 25 years of experience, the company employs a team of over 15 fabricators, installers, and designers and centers its business on excellent customer service. Its lead manufacturing facility is located in Luton, Bedfordshire; the office is open seven days a week.



Unit 1, Bay Close, Progress Way, Luton,

Bedfordshire, LU4 9UP, England

Telephone: 01793 862510 (local)

+44 01793 862510 (international)

Fax : 01582 494239

quotes@wecaredoors.com

http://wecaredoors.com/