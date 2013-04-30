WeCheck.It Vehicle History Checking Website Launches in the UK to Great Interest

Edinburgh, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Buying a used car can be a difficult and unsettling prospect. After all, the car could have a checkered history. The buyer has no idea where the car has been and how it has been treated and there are often only cursory ownership and service records to consult. That makes the used car purchaser extremely vulnerable. They risk being hoodwinked into buying an undesirable vehicle, or even worse: a dangerous one.



One vehicle related website that is getting a lot of attention at the moment is WeCheck.It. This is a vehicle history checking site that delves into a vehicle’s past. The site has recently launched in the UK, allowing British drivers to examine the history of used cars they wish to buy. It is swiftly gaining a reputation as the best way to research a used car before purchase.



The WeCheck.It vehicle history report examines many aspects of a vehicle’s history. It will call up any collisions that the car has been involved in, and any other matters of public record. It will also check if the vehicle has only been owned privately, or if it has been a taxi or other commercial vehicle. These facts are extremely useful to prospective buyers.



A spokesman for the website said: “New cars are prohibitively expensive for many people, and almost every driver at some point has purchased a used car instead of a new one. We’ve all been in the situation where we feel we have to be cautious about the car we are purchasing. Used cars have an uncertain history, and sadly there is plenty to be worried about. Unscrupulous sellers will often try to hide unfortunate details that can make car unreliable, or even unsafe. The thing all buyers fear the most is the notorious “cut and shut”, where the halves of two written off cars have been welded together into one hazardous deathtrap of a vehicle. There are also problems where the seller will alter the displayed mileage, or disguise mechanical defects. Our free car check service delves deep into the history of a car to uncover the unsavory elements of its past. A buyer will have a much greater depth of knowledge about the history of a car after using our site.”



About WeCheck.It

WeCheck.It is a site that allows users to obtain a detailed report of the history of a used motor vehicle.



For more information please visit http://WeCheck.It