WECORE, a St. Louis Based Multi-Service Realty Company, Is Now Operating as Real Estate Investor

St. Peters, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- WECORE (We Encourage Creative Opportunities in Real Estate), a St. Louis based multi-service realty company, is now functioning as a real estate investor. They will help people in difficult situations like finding house for people with credit problems or keeping someone from having a foreclosure on their credit.



“At WECORE, we buy houses, we sell houses and now we are into real estate investment as well. We have just started out as investors so that we can offer help to people who are going through difficult situations, whether it is foreclosure or credit issues,” says the owner of WECORE.



He informs that their company has partnered with affiliates across the nation and it will help them to provide good service as real estate investors. They are concentrating their main business in the St. Peters and O’Fallon areas of Missouri.



“We can help to know exact cost of selling a house or guide you on how to sell your house privately. Just inform us about the difficult situation that you are facing in the real estate market and we will help you with the best of real estate investment plans. We can also help you to sell your house online”,” says a real estate agent of WECORE.



According to a recent survey, it is revealed that many people are interested to own properties in St. Peters and O’Fallon areas of Missouri instead of renting. The real estate investment team of WECORE is aiming to help these people to own right properties.



WECORE is also buying foreclosed houses to help people come out of problem so that they do not require staying attached to a property that they cannot afford. WECORE is helping to sell these properties quickly so that these people can move on with their life.



“I was going through stressful time because of increasing mortgage rates for my property. I contacted WECORE and they helped me by purchasing my property and get me out of difficult time. Thanks for helping me to move on,” says Robert J, O’Fallon, MO.



A spokesperson of the company informs that WECORE has plans for expanding investment opportunities. They will offer services to other areas in the future.



About WECORE

WECORE (We Encourage Creative Opportunities in Real Estate) is located in St. Louis, MO and they offer multiple services such as buying, selling, repairing and managing properties. The company has partnered with many affiliates in the US and started to function as real estate investor recently. For more information visit http://wecorebuyshouses.com