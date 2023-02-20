NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Wedding and Anniversary Gift Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Wedding and Anniversary Gift market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Bespoke Wedding Gift Company Ltd. (United Kingdom), PrinterStudio.com (United States), Chocomize, Inc. (United States), Thompson Mug Co. (United States), Vera Wang Bridal House Ltd. (United States), Instyle Beauty Group (United States), B+D Custom Crafts (United States), Boston Creative Company (United States), Artifact Uprising (United States), The Yankee Candle Co., Inc. (United States), Hallmark Cards, Inc. (United States).



Scope of the Report of Wedding and Anniversary Gift

Wedding and anniversary gifts are the gifts that are given to the couple during a wedding ceremony or are given by couples to each other. These are generally fueled by traditional values and social norms, wedding and anniversary gifts have special meaning and place in an individual's life, and people spend a significant amount of time and money in procuring them. The growing population of millennials approaching the age of marriage and rising fashion consciousness among them is expected to supplement the demand for wedding and anniversary gifts. The Asia Pacific, with over 600 million millennial population, accounts for the largest number of young population which in turn provides a lucrative opportunity for wedding and anniversary gift manufacturers.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Household Goods (Durable Goods), Decoration, Perfume, Accessories, Food & Beverage, Picture Frames, Candles, Others), Distribution Channel (Online Service, Specialty Stores, Brand Stores, Others), End-User (Men, Women), Gift Pattern (Antique, Traditional, Modern, Customized)



Market Drivers:

Growth in the Spending on Wedding and Anniversary Gifts by the Middle-Income Families

Increased Penetration of the Internet

Increasing Demand for Traditional and Customized Gifts



Market Trends:

Introduction of Innovative Wedding and Anniversary Gifts

Growing Youth Population Worldwide



Opportunities:

The Rising Awareness and Varieties about Wedding and Anniversary Gifts

Increasing Disposable Income is Boosting the Market Growth

Manufacturers Are Focusing on Couple Bracelets like Platinum or Diamond Love Bands



Challenges:

Availability of various Substitutes



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



