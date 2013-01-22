Wedding and Christening Favors by FrenchFavors.com

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Its that time of year again where all those lucky engaged couples start looking at their wedding plans following the festive season. Every wedding is different, unique. From standing on the white sandy beaches of Mauritius, to hurtling off a bridge with bungee jumping ropes, there are so many different ways to celebrate ones special day. But for all the uniqueness that comes with weddings, there are a few things, which are always the same. Like wedding rings, wedding favors are seen in almost all weddings.



Wedding favors are something that each bride and groom can use to express himself or herself. From striking bold designs to simple and clean cut, wedding favors are a great way to add that individualism to your special day. Far from being a modern addition to the world of weddings, favors began as a tradition in France. Named ‘bonbonniere’, these were little gifts representing good luck, which were given to the wedding guests of the French aristocracy.



Bonbonnieres were generally a little trinket box decorated with gemstones containing sweets. Sugar was an expensive commodity at the time and as such, wedding favors remained within the realm of the rich for a long time but as the price of sugar came down, the practice of giving wedding favors started to spread throughout Europe. The tradition also evolved into including sugar almonds, something which still holds strong today. Almonds are now given in sets of five to represent fertility, longevity, wealth, health and happiness.



Nowadays there is a wealth of choice when it comes to wedding favors. One of our favorites is www.frenchfavors.com. Not only do they have an extensive range of boxes, bags and tulles, but they are also all exquisitely decorated. A wealth of information and support awaits to help you choose your perfect favor as well as some innovate products such as their freeze dried rose petals. Lasting for months, not hours, these petals are perfect for your flower girl to shower the aisle ahead of you. One of our favorites is the Rose Favour Bags. This selection of sophisticated organza bag’s are filled with scented roses and can be decorated with a personalized ribbon. If you are looking for wedding favor ideas, you will struggle to find a better resource.



If a special occasion is a christening, French Favors can also provide some wonderful little christening favors (or in French: dragees bapteme) including turtle, bumble bee, ladybird and owl shaped boxes. As well as the fun range, which is a surefire hit with the kids, there is also a lovely range of more sophisticated boxes decorated with ribbons and a choice of starfish or butterflies. A cute idea is the Favor Tulles ‘Baby’s dummy’ which is made up front three layers of crystal tulles and a matching baby’s dummy available in either blue or pink. If you are looking for christening favors in UK then French Favors have a range of ideas to help make your special day perfect.



FrenchFavors.com, contact@frenchfavors.com, France, http://frenchfavors.com