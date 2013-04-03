Wedding and Gems Celebrate New Spring Collection with a Pinterest Competition

Preston, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Wedding And Gems celebrate the release of the new spring 2013 collection with a website redesign and a competition to win £100 gift voucher for their store and runner up prizes of £10 gift vouchers are also available. Each entry will also get a 15% discount from Wedding And Gems .



Those wishing to take part can visit the Wedding And Gems website see how to enter the competition which will take place on Pinterest – closing date 13 May 13.



The new spring collection of bridal accessories have been created by the owner and designer Kerrie G and take their inspiration from vintage hollywood glamour, but with nature inspired elements and top quality modern materials.



About Wedding And Gems

Launched in 2007 by the designer Kerrie G who maintains a small collection of unique bridal accessories with the added services of customisation and complete bespoke service.



A comment from Kerrie G on Pinterest:

“I chose to hold the competition on Pinterest because this social network is about sharing ideas, passions, tips and inspiration in a very visual form. It's like book marking with pictures, making it really easy to locate stuff you saved for later. I'm aware that many of my customers aren't on Pinterest yet, so I wanted to find a way to encourage them into using this amazing resource.”



Contact:

Kerrie Giles

Director

Wedding And Gems

23 Station Road

Bamber Bridge

Preston

PR5 6QR

UK

01772 210048

http://www.weddingandgems.co.uk