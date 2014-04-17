Wedding Bands World Announces Availability of Gorgeous Collection of His and Her Wedding Bands at Its Store

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Wedding Bands World has recently announced the availability of its gorgeous collection of his and her wedding bands at its store. The exclusive selection of his and her wedding bands includes 14K Gold His and Her Wedding Ring Sets, 18K Gold His and Her Wedding Ring Sets, Palladium His and Her Wedding Ring Sets, and many more.



Talking about it, one of the representatives stated, “Wedding Ring Sets display the commitment you have to one another for all the world to see. Wedding Bands World offers His and Her Wedding Band Sets in a broad range of designs and materials such as 14K Gold, 18K Gold, 950 Platinum, 950 Palladium so there is something appropriate for every couple, regardless of personal style and budget. In addition, purchasing the rings as a set can mean a better price on the individual pieces, meaning better value for the customer.”



Apart from the stunning collection of his and her wedding bands, Wedding Bands World also offers Celtic Wedding Rings, Palladium wedding bands, Two Tone Wedding Bands, Handmade Wedding Bands, Three Stone Rings, Fancy Diamond Rings, and many more. The jewelry store offers all these wedding bands and rings at the most reasonable prices possible.



Besides the wide range of wedding bands, one can also find Earrings and Pendants and Necklaces at this diamond jewelry store. Customers also get the platform to personalize their rings as per their requirement.



About Wedding Bands World

Wedding Bands World located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City known for its exquisite selection of gold, Palladium and Platinum wedding rings and wedding bands. They have their own manufacturing facility that creates all the rings on the Wedding Bands World. This facility allows them to provide high quality rings at affordable prices and stay committed to the highest standard in manufacturing wedding rings. Most of their wedding bands are hand crafted with the finest quality and detailed work.



To know more, please visit: http://www.weddingbandsworld.com



Contact Detail:

WeddingBandsWorld

62 West 47th St #204A

NY-10036

US