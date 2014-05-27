Wedding Bands World Launches an Exclusive Range of Aesthetically Rich Palladium Wedding Bands

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Living up to its tradition of manufacturing exclusive and elegant wedding bands, Wedding Bands World now showcases an exclusive range of aesthetically rich Palladium Wedding Bands. Created by a crew of experienced and immensely creative jewelry designer, these bands score brownie points on the parameters of sophistication and style. The company brings forth a plethora of choices as far as styling and designs are concerned such as Two Tone Palladium Wedding Bands, Plain Palladium Wedding Bands, Palladium Wedding Ring Sets for both bride and groom and several other designer creations.



Wedding Bands World is a trusted entity in the jewelry market known for its authentic gemstones, premium quality precious metals and impeccable designing. Speaking about the quality of the products, a representative from the company stated, “With Wedding Bands World, you can rest assure you are always getting the quality you can trust. Our products will meet your exact specifications, proportions and grades you requested. All our merchandise is factory fresh and brand new and fully backed by us as we are the manufacturers.”



This online store has gained popularity for its innovative and artistic designs and custom made trends inspired from the eminent jewelry markets globally. Wedding Bands World garners rave reviews for offering unique His and Her wedding bands, Handmade Wedding Bands Celtic Wedding Bands, Eternity bands and countless other designs of rings and bands. The detailed specifications and images of its entire collection can be viewed at the official website of the company. Besides this, the advanced encryption technology ensures that customers can carry out safe online transactions too.



About Wedding Bands World

Wedding Bands World designs and manufactures an exquisite selection of platinum, gold and Palladium wedding rings and wedding bands. It is located in the heart of the Diamond District in New York City. The company has a manufacturing facility that creates all the rings on WeddingBandsWorld.com. This facility allows it to provide high quality rings at affordable prices. WeddingBandsWorld.com is committed to the highest standard in manufacturing wedding rings.



For more information, please visit http://www.weddingbandsworld.com



Contact Details

Wedding Bands World

62 West 47th St #204A

NY, NY. 10036

US