Wedding Ceremony Music - Pittsburgh Wedding DJ Offers the Perfect Playlist for the Perfect Day

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- From the music that plays while the bride enters to the music that plays when the couple dances for the first time after their marriage – wedding ceremony music has a huge role to play on the wedding day. It sets the mood for the entire ceremony and makes sure that the same mood is maintained as long as the event lasts. The music should keep on flowing during the ceremony to ensure an energy and entertainment. The music needs to reflect the personal taste of the couple and needs to compliment the basic theme of the wedding. Essentially, it needs to be in sync with the rest of the event.



This is where Pittsburgh’s wedding DJ comes in; the firm has had many years of experience to their credit and they have never once gone out of style – something that commonly happens in the music industry. The wedding DJ from the company will not only offer the couple great music for their special day but will also present the couple with a wide variety of diverse songs and symphonies to choose from. The owner of the firm, Steven Vance, is committed towards spreading happiness in the world through music and believes that there is no better place to do so than at a wedding ceremony. This is the reason why he has chosen this job.



The firm offers many deals for the wedding. The best deal is perhaps the violin and DJ deal which has been voted as the Best of Weddings by The Knot. The package has won this honor for two consecutive years. It has also won Wedding Wire’s Brides’ Choice award. The package starts off with background music for the cocktails, then moves on to playing music for MC services. After that, the violinist does a table-to-table gig called strolling violin where he plays the violin while moving around the hall. Lastly, the craziness begins with the dance party where the DJ will play old and current numbers – all in accordance with the couple’s brief.



Other packages available for the wedding ceremony music include different string ensembles like the Jazz Trio, Café Trio and the Electric Violin and many more genres. The couple can choose whichever package they prefer the most.



About Pittsburgh’s wedding DJ

Pittsburgh’s wedding DJ has been playing music at wedding ceremonies for many years. The firm is dedicated towards making the special day even more memorable for the couple through its music.



For more information, please visit: www.PittsburghWeddingDJ.net



Media Contact:

Steven Vance / Pittsburgh Wedding DJ

stevenvance@stevenvance.com

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania