Wedding Collectibles Introduces Unique Wedding Cake Toppers

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- One of the most interesting aspects of a wedding cake is what the bride and groom choose to put on top. Wedding Collectibles introduces a complete line of unique wedding cake toppers for every taste.



The topper on a wedding cake is something that most guests notice. It speaks volumes about the personality and creative intent of the bride and groom. Some cake toppers are traditional while others stretch the boundaries of creativity and even decorum. Wedding cake toppers from Wedding Collectibles, located on the web at www.weddingcollectibles.com , are always unique and bring a bit of spice to any wedding reception.



The cake known as the "bride's cake" is usually the focal point of any wedding. While some brides prefer funny wedding cake toppers as seen at www.weddingcollectibles.com/Funny-Sexy-Wedding-Bride-and-Groom-Cake-Topper-Figurine-p-622.html and some prefer more traditional and sophisticated monogram cake toppers as seen at www.weddingcollectibles.com/Full-Crystal-Monogram-Silver-Initial-Cake-Toppers-with-Swarovsk-p-1833.html



Each wedding cake topper is an individual expression of the couple's particular taste and personalities.



Wedding cake toppers as seen at Newswire.net and collectibles need not be limited to the traditional position on top of the bride's cake, however.



Many couples choose to position these unique cake toppers on tables by themselves, as part of a centerpiece or even on top of the "groom's cake." Wherever couples use unique and fun wedding cake toppers, they are sure to evoke admiration and laughter from the friends and family who join the couple for their special day.



Wedding Collectibles is proud to provide the very best in unique wedding cake toppers to suit any couple's needs.



About Wedding Collectibles

Carla from Wedding Collectibles has literally been surrounded by wedding accessories her entire life. Her family has been involved in designing bridal accessories for the wedding industry since 1980, and she has returned to her Orange County wedding roots by starting Wedding Collectibles. Carla loves the creativity available to her and takes her job of designing unique and interesting cake toppers and wedding accessories seriously.



For More Information

Carla

http://www.weddingcollectibles.com